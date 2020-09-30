Rogersville Police: Man with ties to Vice Lords, history of sex trafficking arrested with guns, drugs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man confirmed to be a member of the Vice Lords gang was arrested with multiple guns and drugs in Rogersville after driving into a ditch on Saturday, September 26.

According to a report from the Rogersville Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle that had gone through the intersection of Clinch Street and Hasson Street into the grass and stopping in a ditch.

The report says the officer saw the driver asleep behind the wheel with the engine still running and the car still in drive. A syringe was also seen under the man’s leg, according to the report.

When the officer woke the man up, he identified himself as Marcus Washington. He reportedly began trying to put the syringe in his pocket.

Washington said he had become sleepy and must have fallen asleep while driving. Officers report he was having difficulty speaking with them and was not aware of where he was.

RPD reports that a check through NCIC found Washington had two active arrest warrants issued by Knox County and the United States Marshals Service. The warrant from Knox County was for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.

NCIC also reportedly included information that Washington was considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

Washington was taken into custody and told that an inventory of the vehicle would be conducted before it was towed. Washington told officers there was nothing illegal in the car prior to the search.

While searching the vehicle, officers found the following:

A marijuana grinder

Syringes

Small plastic bags

A cut straw

A butane lighter

Bottle caps

2 different types of powder believed to be unknown narcotics

A Russian American Saiga-12 semi-automatic 12-guage shotgun

A black shotgun magazine containing five 12-guage rounds

A silver Bryco Arms .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol

A black Armi Tanfoglio .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol

Both pistols reportedly contained a magazine in the gun with one round each, but neither pistol had a chambered round.

The report says a criminal history check on Washington was conducted and found he was a convicted felon with the following previous charges:

Kidnapping

Human sex trafficking charges

Possession of Firearms

Possession of Dangerous Drugs

RPD reports Washington amassed those charges in the years between 1997 and 2015.

The report reads, “Marcus Washington is also been confirmed to be a affiliated member of the Vice Lord gang…”

He was charged by RPD three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule III drug.

Washington was transported to the Hawkins County Jail.