Rogersville police asking for public assistance finding men who robbed Cash Express

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
ROGERSVILLE POLICE GENERIC_1532210978939.png.jpg

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Rogersville are asking members of the public to come forward if they have information on two men who robbed a Cash Express.

According to a police report, the robbery happened Monday at the Cash Express at 1120 East Main Street.

Two men entered the store and told the clerk they were robbing the business, according to the report.

Police say one of the men was wearing an orange traffic vest while the other had a black beard.

Anyone with information can contact the Rogersville Police Department at 423-272-7555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss