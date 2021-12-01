Rogersville police asking for public assistance finding men who robbed Cash Express

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Rogersville are asking members of the public to come forward if they have information on two men who robbed a Cash Express.

According to a police report, the robbery happened Monday at the Cash Express at 1120 East Main Street.

Two men entered the store and told the clerk they were robbing the business, according to the report.

Police say one of the men was wearing an orange traffic vest while the other had a black beard.

Anyone with information can contact the Rogersville Police Department at 423-272-7555.