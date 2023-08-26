TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A teacher from Rogersville named Missy Testerman was announced as the 2023-24 Tennessee Teacher of the Year on Friday.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) said Testerman was honored during the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.

Missy Testerman is an English as a Second Language instructor for Rogersville Elementary School. The release said she’s been teaching for 31 years and serves as a mentor to both students and new employees at the school.

Testerman is President of the Rogersville Education Association, is on the Rogersville City School Teacher Leadership team and participates in the Readers are Leaders Program.

Along with those, she serves as the Summer Camps Coordinator for Rogersville City Schools. She donates her time on numerous boards and committees in the community as well, according to the release.

“Congratulations to all the educators honored at the Teacher of the Year celebration,” said Lizzette Reynolds, TN Commissioner of Education. “Each awardee demonstrates excellence in education and serves as a model on how to support their students and communities. I am especially thrilled to congratulate Ms. Testerman as the Tennessee Teacher of the Year and look forward to working with her in the year to come.”

Testerman will be the educator representing Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year contest and will serve as an education ambassador for the state throughout this school year.