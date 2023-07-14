ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After three years of hosting, a Rogersville couple was named Tennessee’s most hospitable host by Airbnb.

When Gene and Bunny Hall began looking for a place to retire, they knew they wanted lots of space and a way to earn income.

“We came up with this property,” said Hall. “It’s funny because we never saw it. We bought it sight unseen. And we absolutely love it.”

The couple moved to Rogersville from South Florida in December 2019. They started renting the guest house on their property as an Airbnb one month later.

“We started right off with a bang. I mean, we were booked pretty solid as soon as we started,” said Hall.

Three years later, they’ve had over 280 bookings and earned an award for Airbnb’s most hospital host in Tennessee. To win, the pair had to earn only 5-star reviews in three categories: cleanliness, check-in and communication and to have at least 100 total reviews.

Bunny says the win came down to attention to detail.

“I try to anticipate every need that they could possibly have, from the basics: towels, soap, all that type of thing to TV, Wi-Fi,” said Hall. “Sometimes I’ll bake something for them because I like to bake. We have a garden this time of year so every guest gets some snacks. Plus they’ll get a zucchini and squash and a cucumber.”

With a comfy interior, fishing pond, and peaceful location, Gene and Bunny’s Cozy Country Log Cabin has become a “happy” place for new and repeat guests, as well a home for Bunny and Gene, who say they’ve gotten back as much hospitality as they’ve given.

“There’s such a warm culture in Rogersville itself that I have not seen anywhere else,” said Hall. “I’ve lived in different places in the country and they’re just everyone is very friendly, anxious to help goes out of their way for you.”