ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness.

According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday.

A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent in the school.

On Tuesday, Ballad Health pediatricians told News Channel 11 that the coming months could hold a difficult stretch of three illnesses: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).