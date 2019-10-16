Roe, Griffith vote to condemn Syria withdrawal

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – Reps. Phil Roe (R-TN) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) are among 129 Republicans who voted to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of northern Syria.

The House voted 354-60 on Wednesday to oppose the president’s move.

This comes as Turkish military operations against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Syria continue following the U.S. withdrawal.

The president continued to defend his decision on Wednesday.

“But, really, the plan is to get out of endless wars, to bring our soldiers back home, to not be policing agents all over the world,” Trump said during a news conference. “If you look at other countries — Russia, China — they don’t have countries to take care of. We have — we’re close to 90 countries, in one form or another. We’re in 90 countries all over the world, policing and — frankly, many of those countries, they don’t respect what we’re doing, they don’t even like what we’re doing, and they don’t like us.”

RELATED » Trump dismisses Syria concerns; Dems walk out of WH meeting

RELATED » Republican lawmakers unmuzzled in rebuking Trump on Syria