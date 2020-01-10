Roe, Griffith oppose war powers resolution

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Both Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) voted against a House resolution that asserts President Donald Trump must seek Congressional approval before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The non-binding resolution passed the Democrat-controlled House 224-194 on Thursday.

In a statement issued after the vote, Roe said the resolution undermines President Trump’s anti-terror efforts.

I believe the President was right on the mark eliminating the threat posed by known terrorist Qasem Soleimani, General in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was responsible for the death of over 600 Americans. President Trump acted decisively upon intelligence from the best advisors available, and he used his executive powers to do what previous presidents did when presented with a similar decision to protect American safety. Instead of supporting our president’s act of strength, House Democrats passed a resolution that undermines his efforts to protect Americans and our allies, and they turned a military decision into a political messaging point. Instead of our country being shown as one unified force, we are now presented to our enemies as divided. Passage of this shortsighted resolution is not acting in America’s best interest.” Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN)

In his own statement, Griffith said Congress needs to examine the topic of war powers, but criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats over the resolution: