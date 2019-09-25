Roe calls impeachment inquiry a politically motivated ‘stupid move’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rep. Phil Roe (R-TN) says the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is a politically motivated “stupid move.”

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over reports the president may have sought help from the Ukranian president in his bid for reelection.

Trump acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in a phone call with the Ukranian leader and said he has directed that an unredacted transcript of that call be released on Wednesday.

Roe says an impeachment inquiry should at least wait until then.

“What are we doing? We’re calling for an impeachment inquiry of the president from a document that they haven’t even looked at,” Roe said.

“Let me just say this as clear as I can. A stupid move. That’s what I think this is on their part,” Roe said. “And it’s politically motivated in my opinion, but again, we’ll just wait until we get the information out, let everybody calmly read it and find out what’s in it.”

The congressman suggested that Congress already has enough on its plate and should focus on other priorities such as increasing tensions with Iran and trade negotiations with China.

Roe also thinks the inquiry may end up energizing the president.

“I think President Trump is not only going to win this, I think he’s going to be emboldened by this,” Roe said.