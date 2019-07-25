Roe: Budget deficit is one of Congress’ “failures”

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – U.S. Rep. Phil Roe said he had concerns about the two-year budget deal passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Roe, who voted against the budget, said that while he agreed with the policies that bring in more funds to the military, he doesn’t like that the deal will increase the nation’s debt limit through 2021.

“It’s one of the failures, I will say right now, of the Congress,” Roe said before the vote on Thursday. “We’ve got almost a $1 trillion budget deficit. You cannot continue to do that year after year after year.

“Our children and grandchildren are going to get the bill for this someday.”

Roe said that Congress will soon have to address the nation’s “spending problem.”

Although President Donald Trump endorsed the budget, some House Republicans appeared hesitant despite Trump’s endorsement.

House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets. I am totally with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

The budget heads to the Senate after passing the House in a 284-149 vote.

Roe also said he was “shocked” at former Special Councel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, saying he believes the investigation is over.

“I can’t see how you can be accused of obstruction of justice to a crime that never happened,” Roe said.



He also denounced the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, court during the investigation.

“That was wrong, it should not happen again,” he said. “I don’t care who the President is, you have due process rights in this country there shouldn’t be secret courts (used) to basically spy on an American citizen without due process rights.”