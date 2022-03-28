NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe has been appointed to the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees.

On Monday, the Tennessee House approved Roe’s appointment by the governor to the Austin Peay board. The Senate gave its approval last week.

Roe, the former Johnson City mayor who served as Northeast Tennessee’s congressman for over a decade, graduated from Austin Peay, where he earned a degree in biology with a minor in chemistry before completing his medical degree at the University of Tennessee. He is also a native of Clarksville, where the university is located.

The former congressman’s term on the Austin Peay board will expire at the end of June 2025.