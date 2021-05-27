‘Rodeo in the Valley’ relocates to Russell Co. for first weekend amid permit dispute

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A local rodeo awaiting permission to host events in Washington County, Virginia has relocated for its first weekend of contests.

According to a post from BSN Rodeo Co., the “Rodeo in the Valley” has moved 30 miles down the road from its originally planned location.

The rodeo will now be held at the Russell County Fairgrounds in Castlewood on May 28 and May 29.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with events starting at 7 p.m. The cost of admission is $15, and children ages 3 and under get in free.

On Tuesday night, the Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors chose to table a decision on allowing the rodeo to take place at the original 300-acre site off Reedy Creek Road.