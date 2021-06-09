‘Rodeo in the Valley’ approved by Washington County, Va. supervisors for original location

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Organizers of the “Rodeo in the Valley” were granted permission to host the event in Washington County after a vote Tuesday night.

Brad Nelms, the owners of BSN Rodeo Productions, told News Channel 11 the rodeo’s request for a Special Exception Permit for the rodeo was approved by the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

The board unanimously voted to allow the rodeo to take place on at its originally sought after location at 11018 Reed Creek Road.

The board specified that the rodeo will only be permitted to host one show per month and eight shows per season. The permit also states the rodeo shows may only be held on Fridays and Saturdays.

In a Facebook post, BSN Rodeo Co. thanked those who supported the rodeo while the location was up in the air.

The rodeo also encouraged fans to attend the rodeo on June 25-26 at the Reed Creek Rod location.

On the weekend of May 28-29, the rodeo made a last-minute location change to the Russell County Fairgrounds while the Washington County Board of Supervisors deliberated.