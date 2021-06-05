Rocky Mount to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th through living history

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Rocky Mount State Historic Site announced their own observance of Tennessee’s 225th birthday this week with the Timeline Festival.

According to a press release from the Rocky Mount Historical Association, the site will host a variety of living history reenactors from multiple time periods across the state’s history.

The event is slated for June 12 and 13. History exhibitions will span from the Revolutionary War to current day.

Photo: Rocky Mount State Historic Site

Photo: Rocky Mount Historic Site

Photo: Rocky Mount Historic Site

Attractions will include military demonstrations, cannon firings, regional music, blacksmithing, wool processing, and a historic church service among other events.

The release encouraged visitors to bring their own lunch or to visit the food trucks that will be available on site.

Ticket are available in single and two-day passes, and children 5 and under enter free.

Click here to reserve your spot, or for more information call 423-538-7396.