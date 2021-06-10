Rocky Mount Timeline Festival coming to Piney Flats June 12-13

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – History will come to life on June 12 and 13 at Rocky Mount State Historic Site during the “Timeline and Heritage Festival.”

The festival will feature re-enactments and displays relating to the region that draw all the way from the Revolutionary War up until today.

Organizers of the Rocky Mount Timeline and Heritage Festival say visitors will enjoy military demonstrations, music from throughout history and tours of the homestead and museum.

The festival will run from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.

Single-day and full weekend passes are available online. You can get your passes by clicking here.