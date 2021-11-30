Rocky Mount State Historic Site to host Candlelight Christmas tours

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rocky Mount State Historic Site is set to welcome guests in the Christmas season with special tours.

A release from the site states that tickets to Candlelight Christmas tours are available online or by calling 423-538-7396. Tours will be held on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.

The homestead will be “decorated with traditional 1700s holiday décor,” according to the release. Guests will also meet and celebrate Christmas with historic figures.

Rocky Mount is also adding a new daytime type of tour with “A Colonial Christmas.” The daytime tours will be held during the weekdays through December.

The release says admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. Group rates for parties of ten or more are also available.