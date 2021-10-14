Rocky Mount State Historic Site purchases 15 additional acres of land

PINEY FLATS, Tenn, (WJHL) – Rocky Mount State Historic Park has acquired 15 acres of historic farmland.

The newly acquired land is one of the oldest documented farms in Tennesee, which was established in 1775, and is home to an early 1900s tobacco barn, an artesian well and a pond filled with various biological species.

Research conducted by the Rocky Mount Historical Association concluded that the land was connected to the Cobb/Massengill family. The family is known to be some of the earliest settlers of the area.

According to a release from Rocky Mount, the new land is located on the opposite side of Hyder Hill Road from Rocky Mount’s structures, which Rocky Mount says were facing encroachment by residential developments.

Rocky Mount will now own the entire strip of land along the north side of Hyder Hill, which will create a “buffer” between Rocky Mount and nearby housing developments.

Rocky Mount Historical Association Executive Director Cody Boring says, “We understand that commercial and residential development are a part of a growing community, but we strongly believe in the importance of preserving our history and ensuring it is never forgotten. We are proud to have taken this important step to ensure today’s visitors and future generations will continue to experience the special ambiance of our treasured historic site.”

The land, which was previously owned by Sally Massengill, was sold to Rocky Mount by the Buchman family for $365,000.

The release states a committee is currently creating a plan for how to best use the newly acquired land. Among some of the top priorities are to protect the Cobb/ Massengill home and the natural habitats on the land. Restoring the barn is also one of the top priorities.

The release states that in order to make these plans a reality, additional funds, resources and work will be required to make the land and its properties, “more of an integrated part of Rocky Mount.”

Donations for the project can be made at www.rockymountmuseum.com.

“Every dollar contributed to this cause will represent an investment in a site that played a vital role in our region’s history even before the state of Tennessee was formed,” Boring said.

More information on the Rocky Mount State Historic Site can be found on their website.