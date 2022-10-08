PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perfect Autumn weather and beautiful fall colors greeted people at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday.

Attendees could try their hand at helping make their own apple cider, apple butter and several different crafts to take home.

All around the festival people were dressed in period costumes. The site’s director says it’s about learning from the past while enjoying a beautiful Fall day.

“We’re a living history site. When you come out here, you’re seeing people that are in [colonial] time period clothing, and they’re here to connect you back to that old time period. When you come out here, you’re seeing people as they would have lived in 1791,” said Cody Boring, Executive Director of the Rocky Mount Historical Association.

Attendees are able to tour the historic buildings on site and shop from local vendors.

The festival continues all day on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids ages 5 through 17.