PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the non-profit Rocky Mount State Historic Site have called on all artists to create a Volunteer State license plate for a design contest.

According to a release, judges will select artwork for a new specialty license plate featuring Tennessee’s tagline, “The Volunteer State,” which dates back to the war of 1812 and the Mexican-American War.

“We are optimistic that someone will capture the essence of the Volunteer State in a way that leads to robust statewide sales of the plate and creates a revenue source to support Rocky Mount’s ongoing effort to tell its compelling story,” said Steve Darden, a Rocky Mount trustee and contest leader.

Contestants have until April 11 to create and submit designs, and once the plates are available, Tennesseans can purchase a plate for their vehicle, motorcycle, RV or boat for $35 plus state fees.

The winner will have their artwork featured on the new plate, along with a $200 award and a one-year, free membership to Rocky Mount. To submit designs and concepts, click here or call 423-538-7396.