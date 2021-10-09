Rocky Mount Historic Site hosting Harvest Festival

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Rocky Mount Historic Site is celebrating fall with its Harvest Festival.

According to a social media post, the festival will include various demonstrations such as apple butter making, cider pressing, blacksmithing and more. Participants can also take place in sack races and corn hole along with other toys and games.

The Harvest Festival will also include the first-ever pumpkin wars where five contestants will have three hours to carve a pumpkin according to the theme of the day. The post says that while some carving tools will be provided, participants are encouraged to bring their own.

The deadline to enter the pumpkin wars is Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

Festival attendees can bring a blanket for a picnic or visit one of the food trucks that will be on site.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children five through 17 years of age, $8 for seniors, while children 5 and under can be admitted at no charge.

Tickets can be purchased online here.