PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rocky Mount State Historic Site announced it will host its annual two-day American Heritage Festival June 11-12 to highlight historical events spanning from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

Historic re-enactors and experts will share their knowledge with displays, live military demonstrations, cannon firings, music from years past, blacksmith forging, wool processing and more, according to a news release from the site.

Guests can experience the historic homestead where some of Tennessee’s earliest frontiersmen and women resided and learn about their everyday lives and responsibilities in the Southwest Territory. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds, or they can opt for eats offered by various food trucks.

According to the Rocky Mount website, the 40-acre historic site is home to the two-story Cobb house, which dates back to the late 1700s.

