GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue based in Greeneville, Tennessee is holding its second annual community outreach event coming up in April.

The event will take place on April 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The Sheriff’s Department K9 division will also be there for a meet and greet.

The focus will be on adoption and available services for dogs including local, low-cost spay and neuter options.

Deb Lewellen and Cheryl Milner sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities to talk about the upcoming event.