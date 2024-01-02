KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republicans of Kingsport welcomed a rocket scientist as a virtual guest to their Tuesday meeting, the main topic of discussion being the war between Israel and Hamas.

“These guys like firing rockets at us. It’s like a hobby,” said scientist Ari Sacher over Zoom. “Israelis die because of the rockets? An added benefit.”

Sacher is in Israel as of Tuesday and playing a part in the defense against Hamas. He was the lead engineer for the Iron Dome, an air defense system used to protect Israel from missiles and rockets. He spoke about the Iron Dome and how the war is going.

“If there’s anybody that needs to be removed from the face of the Earth, my friends, it is Hamas,” said Sacher.

Former Northeast Tennessee congressman Phil Roe is a member of the U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA), a group that works to educate Congress on the importance of Israel and its relationship with the United States.

Roe said it’s important for people to get an in-depth look at what’s happening.

“And the news media, and to your defense, you only have a certain amount of time that you can be on. It’s hard to go in detail what we went through today,” said Roe. “This takes 45 minutes to an hour to just scratch the surface, to really have an unfiltered go of what’s actually going on.”

Among the attendees of the meeting were local state lawmakers.

“Israel is the only ally we have amidst other counties that hate our guts,” said Bud Hulsey (R – Kingsport). “[These other countries] thinking is antithetical to democracy. Their thinking is antithetical to true liberty. Israel’s not that way and we need to support and bolster the relationship that we’ve had with Israel for years.”

“And it really makes you open your eyes and think about what if,” said John Crawford (R – Sullivan County). “Any information we can get to maybe prepare a bill or put something in place that would make Tennessee safer, make our citizens safer, I’m all about doing.”

Roe said there are webinars every week through USIEA that provide information on Israel.