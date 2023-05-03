SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fourth and fifth-grade students at Rock Springs Elementary created their own wax museum of sorts on Wednesday.

Older students in the school dressed the part of different historical figures who would “come to life” and share facts about themselves when younger students pressed a button.

“We have everything from Abraham Lincoln to Michael Jackson,” said social studies teacher Julie Anderson. “We’ve got Tennessee historical characters like Andrew Jackson, and we have dancers, and we have John F Kennedy.”

Some parents were also at the school learning alongside their children. Rock Springs Elementary had wax museum shows at two separate times during the school day.