GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are set to take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on July 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Benatar rose to fame after releasing the hit “Heartbreaker” in 1979 — the same year she and Giraldo met. Together, the duo created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, according to a release. This also included 19 Top 40 hits.
Top songs include “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love is a Battlefield” and “Hell is for Children,” all of which helped singer Benatar and guitarists, producer and songwriter Giraldo garner four consecutive Grammy awards and sell over 30 million records worldwide.
Ticket sales will launch on April 8 at 10 a.m. and include a wide array of location options as well as event packages, which include closer seating, merchandise and Q&A opportunities.
Packages include the following:
- Invincible Package $199
One premium reserved ticket
Exclusive tour shirt
Tote bag
VIP merchandise item
Commemorative ticket
- Soundcheck Package $249
One premium ticket located in rows 2-10
VIP early entry
Access to preshow soundcheck
Exclusive tour shirt
Tote bag
VIP merchandise item
Commemorative ticket
On-site host
- Front Row Package $349
One front-row ticket
VIP early entry
Access to preshow soundcheck
Exclusive tour shirt
Tote bag
VIP merchandise item
Commemorative ticket
On-site host
Regular tickets include the following locations and prices:
- Orchestra: $100
- Mezzanine: $85
- Balcony: $60
Concert-goers can snag a ticket to the event when sales launch by clicking here.