GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are set to take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Benatar rose to fame after releasing the hit “Heartbreaker” in 1979 — the same year she and Giraldo met. Together, the duo created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, according to a release. This also included 19 Top 40 hits.

Top songs include “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love is a Battlefield” and “Hell is for Children,” all of which helped singer Benatar and guitarists, producer and songwriter Giraldo garner four consecutive Grammy awards and sell over 30 million records worldwide.

Ticket sales will launch on April 8 at 10 a.m. and include a wide array of location options as well as event packages, which include closer seating, merchandise and Q&A opportunities.

Packages include the following:

Invincible Package $199

One premium reserved ticket

Exclusive tour shirt

Tote bag

VIP merchandise item

Commemorative ticket

One premium ticket located in rows 2-10

VIP early entry

Access to preshow soundcheck

Exclusive tour shirt

Tote bag

VIP merchandise item

Commemorative ticket

On-site host

One front-row ticket

VIP early entry

Access to preshow soundcheck

Exclusive tour shirt

Tote bag

VIP merchandise item

Commemorative ticket

On-site host

Regular tickets include the following locations and prices:

Orchestra: $100

Mezzanine: $85

Balcony: $60

Concert-goers can snag a ticket to the event when sales launch by clicking here.