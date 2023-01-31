BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two legends of rock will perform in Bristol, Virginia this spring.

According to The Cameo Theater, Billy Idol will headline the theater’s first outdoor street show, the Rebel Rock Street Show. Bret Michaels will also appear as a special guest, a post from the theater states.

Idol is known for hits such as “Dancing with Myself,” “Rebel Yell,” “White Wedding” and “Eyes Without a Face.” Michaels rose to fame as the frontman of the band Poison and is known for songs like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Something to Believe In.”

The show will be held at the corner of Cumberland St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. on April 29. Gates open for the event at 5 p.m., and the show is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., according to the theater.

Tickets range from $75 to $110 plus taxes and fees, the Cameo Theater’s website states. After Feb. 28., ticket costs increase by $10. For more ticket information and to learn more about the event, click here.