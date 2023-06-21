GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville residents and visitors have a new downtown draft destination thanks to Rock City Tap and Lounge.

The business, located at 109 N. College Street, opened earlier this year after the opening of a food trailer on-site and features regional beverages.

“We have tried to keep our breweries regional,” co-owner Emilee Dore said. “So pretty much if a brewery is in a state that touches Tennessee, it’s in the market for us.”

Rock City lives in a renovated garage that offers indoor and outdoor gathering space. Dore said the focus of the venture has always been on socialization.

“I’ve had a lot of people tell me that every time they come in, they don’t know anybody else that’s in here,” Dore said. “And that’s really cool for them because anywhere else they go in Greeneville, they know everybody.”

When visiting the bar, craft brewery fans will see some familiar favorites. Asheville, Kingsport and Johnson City are all represented alongside other guest pours. Dore was surprised by the reception she’s seen, in a good way.

“I would say for sure that there was more of a need than we realized,” Dore said. “The idea behind the atmosphere and the vibe that you get at Rock City was a place that we wanted to hang out at but almost felt like home.”

Hours have fluctuated throughout Rock City’s first few weeks, and Dore encouraged those considering a visit to check the tap house’s Facebook page for the most recent hours. A new menu of summer-focused brews is also in the works, Dore said, and is expected to feature sours, ciders and lighter beers for the next few months.