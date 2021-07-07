Rock band ‘America’ to join ‘Alabama’ at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre concert in August

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday that Grammy-award-winning rock band “America” will be joining “Alabama” at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre in August.

The postponed concert is part of Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, 2021. Originally, Alabama had been set to perform on July 27, 2019, but it was repeatedly rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the concert, fans can enjoy the Food City Fireworks Spectacular.

America is best known for songs like “A Horse with No Name,” “I Need You,” “Sandman” and “Ventura Highway.”

Tickets are on sale and available online by clicking here.