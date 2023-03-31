JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A first-of-its-kind event is headed to East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Millennium Center: Robotic Combat.

According to a press release from Little Chicago Combat Robotics, 1-pound and 3-pound robots will “fight to the death” using “high energy kinetic weapons” to disable competitors in the ring.

“This is a great and inexpensive way to spend a Saturday witnessing something different and new,” the release said. “And a whole lot of fun!”

The State of Franklin Robot Rumble is set to take place on April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the center at 2001 Millennium Pl.

Attendance is free for anyone under 16, and adult tickets cost $10 per person online.