JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will make a stop in Johnson City before wrapping up his music career later this year.

Keen will perform at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on June 5. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ETSUMartinCenter.org.

In an announcement posted on social media in January, Keen announced we will no longer tour or perform publicly after Sept. 4, when he will perform his final public concert in Texas.

“We at the ETSU Martin Center are so fortunate to be able to be a part of Robert Earl Keen’s last tour,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center and University Events. “While we are not ‘home’ for him, we welcome his unique style of honest, picturesque Americana music, and we know our Appalachian Highlands public will make him feel at home.”

Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.