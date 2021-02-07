Robbery investigation: Police searching for armed robber

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department is in search of a suspect who allegedly broke into a Roadrunner Market at 408 N. Broadway St. at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The press release described the suspect as a Black man, and it revealed that the suspect threatened an employee with a firearm before demanding money and fleeing the scene with “an undisclosed amount of money.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).

