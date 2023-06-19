JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City will be sunnier in a few months due to the blooming sunflower field on North Roan Street.

City Forester Pat Walding said there are several different varieties of sunflowers planted in the field, which can bloom for as long as three months, depending on the weather.

Although the flowers have had a slow start due to dry conditions, Walding is hopeful the sunflower field will have blooms by the end of August.

The field is located right off Exit 20 A on I-26.

In addition to the sunflowers on North Roan Street, zinnias were planted at the John Exum and Roan intersection and will potentially be in bloom by the end of July, said Walding.