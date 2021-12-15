Roan Mountain store closes for day after truck plows through front entrance

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County grocery market will remain closed Wednesday after a vehicle smashed through the front end of the store.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Redi Mart on Highway 19 in Roan Mountain.
A crash report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford pickup truck drove into the building, resulting in significant damage.
The driver of the pickup told deputies that he was putting the truck in drive when it malfunctioned and would not stop.
According to the store manager, no one was hurt and a construction crew was called to repair the damage.