ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Flowers were on full display for the Rhododendron Festival on Saturday.

The festival began at 10 a.m at the Roan Mountain State Park and guests were able to check out some of the flowers as well as handmade crafts, food music and folkway demonstrations.

The event has been a local favorite since its inception in 1947 when the Roan Mountain Citizens Club memorialized the display of flowers.

Organizers say they had a good turnout for Saturday’s event and expect the same for Sunday,

“There is people literally from all over the world that come to see the rhododendron gardens, we have met people over the years here at the festival and it’s been a wonderful wonderful event,” said Brian Tipton, president of the Roan Mountain Citizens Club.

The festival will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.