Roan Mountain Rhododendron Festival canceled

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2020 Rhododendron Festival in Roan Mountain is the latest local event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roan Mountain Citizens Club announced the festival’s cancellation on Thursday.

“This decision had been delayed with hope that we could somehow still have the festival and welcome vendors and visitors to our beautiful area to celebrate the blooming of the world’s largest natural Rhododendron Gardens,” the club stated in a letter. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back once this has passed and we can hopefully return to somewhat of a [normalness] in our lives.”

The annual festival is held in the third weekend of June at Roan Mountain State Park.