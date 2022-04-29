ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews said Friday that no structures were damaged in the Roan Mountain fire, although the blaze did reach within yards of a few homes in the area.

Louise Ashley has lived in the community and her current home almost all of her life and said she’s never seen a wildfire there before.

“I came outside, and I asked the guy over the water department what was going on,” Ashley said. “He said, ‘Well, look, the mountains on fire.”

Part of her wooded property was burned, but everything else, and her home, remained intact.

“Of course I was worried about it,” Ashley said. “I kept thinking, why did it do it on the day when the wind was blowing so much.”

As of Friday just before 5 p.m., Forest Technician James Heaton said the fire is 40% contained and has burned 157 acres. 40-50 people were fighting the fire Friday.

“Some of the problems that we face, obviously the very steep, rocky terrain, a lot of dense vegetation,” Heaton said. “The same stuff we face in most every fire in East Tennessee.”

EMA Director Billy Harrell said there’s been no reported injuries.

However, people in the Roan Mountain area and Mountain Electric Co-Op customers should prepare for a wildfire-related power outage, especially those on an oxygen machine that requires power.

“We wanted to make sure that they had a place to go and can kind of get the word out ahead of time so they can make plans and kind of prepare for that,” Harrell said.

Harrell said that Mountain Electric and TVA have had to remove key power lines from service to assist firefighters.

The outage for customers could take place Saturday at midnight and last for two to three hours.

As the fire burns on, Ashley said she’s thankful for fire crews and relieved the flames are retreating.

“The guys from the Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department they stayed in my driveway and they had hoses wetting things down behind my house and the roof of the house and they stayed here all night,” Ashley said. ”I’m just grateful it didn’t burn any structures or anything like that.”

Heaton said fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.