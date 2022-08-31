CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court.

Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported at the time that Trubiano’s vehicle left the road as he tried to go around a curve. A then 6-year-old and 10-year-old were passengers in the vehicle. The 6-year-old was seriously injured and the 10-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Trubiano took a best interest plea and was sentenced to 20 years on a count of attempted aggravated child neglect, which was reduced from his original charge of aggravated child neglect.

Other charges were dismissed, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and aggravated child neglect.