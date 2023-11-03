ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A home in Roan Mountain and multiple vehicles were lost in a fire Friday evening.

The Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire on McCloud Street around 4:21 p.m. by a neighbor, fire chief Jeff Gouge told News Channel 11.

As of 6:16 p.m., the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed. Gouge said no one was at the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

A Jeep and camper by the house were also destroyed in the blaze, and another vehicle was reportedly burnt to some degree.