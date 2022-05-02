ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The fire burning on Roan Mountain is largely contained as of Monday evening.

According to James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the fire is 75% contained after burning 157 acres. The acreage of the fire has remained unchanged throughout Monday.

Heaton told News Channel 11 crews were out at the scene Monday tackling hot spots and strengthening containment lines.

Fire officials are hopeful that overnight precipitation will increase the level of containment.

The fire had previously required the presence of dozens of firefighters, several bulldozers and a helicopter. More than 30 firefighters remained at the scene of the fire throughout most of the weekend.

On Sunday, a U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said the fire could actually be beneficial since it burned through the underbrush and left larger trees intact in a similar fashion as a prescribed burn.