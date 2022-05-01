ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a rain shower on Sunday, the blaze atop Roan Mountain continues to burn.

The wildfire is being increasingly contained and smoke was barely visible in the area Sunday afternoon, but a few days ago, that was a different story.

“That’s the most firefighters I’ve seen in Roan Mountain,” Steve Arwood, a lifelong Roan Mountain resident said. “There was over a dozen trucks, and our fire department and the helicopter.”

As of Sunday afternoon, with about 35 people fighting it, the fire was 55% contained and had burned 157 acres.

“We had our crew patrol the entire perimeter today. The flanks, and the tops and continue to do what we call gridding which is looking for heat sources,” Kevin Benedict, an incident commander for the Forest Service, said.

Forest Service officials said the fire could actually have some benefits.

“I didn’t see any what I would call catastrophic indicators of fire,” Benedict said. “It mostly just burned through some of the underbrush and left the larger trees intact, which is what we could hope for if we were doing a prescribed burn.”

Luckily, there’s been no injuries reported or damage to property.

“Our goal is to have everybody go home safely at the end of the day, whether it be the locals who are impacted or us as firefighters,” Benedict said. “Thus far, we’ve been able to achieve that.”

Community members said they’re grateful for the firefighters who have spent the past few days making sure they stay safe.

“We’re just thankful for what we got, and where we live,” Arwood said. “I’m glad it wasn’t no worse.”