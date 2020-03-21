Roan Mountain community pays tribute to the life of legendary coach John Orr

John Orr, (left), was a staple for Cloudland High School athletics for more than 30 years.

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Northeast Tennessee community spent Friday night paying tribute to the life of John Orr.

Orr passed away Wednesday at the age of 87, but the Roan Mountain community did their job to pay their respects to an icon for athletics at Cloudland High School.

Video Courtesy: Nyoka Potter

The lights were turned on Friday night Cloudland High School’s football field, named after Orr, as a show of respect.

According to Orr’s obituary, he “served our country from 1953 to 1961 in the United States Army. He returned from Korea to pursue his Associate degree at Lees McRae College, then earned his Bachelor’s degree at Milligan College and then his Master’s degree at Appalachian State University. He was an educator, administrator and coach at Cloudland High School for 30 plus years. His passion was his faith, his family, his friends and Highlander Football.”