Roan Creek Elementary School closing early on Friday due to HVAC issues

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox tells News Channel 11 that Roan Creek Elementary is dismissing early today to HVAC issues.
Roan Creek is the only school affected by the closure today.
