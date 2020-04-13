LIST: Roads closed in the Tri-Cities due to flooding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Heavy flooding in the Tri-Cities region occurred on Monday morning.
The following roads have been confirmed to be closed by officials. Roads will be added or removed from the list at the request of emergency officials:
Washington County, Tenn.
- Bumpus Cove Road
- Little Germany Road
- Oakland Road
- Kyker Road
- McInturff Road
- Buttermilk Road
- Yankee Camp Road
Johnson City
- Riverview Rd.
- Lafe Cox Rd.
- Old Stage Road at Old Gray Station Rd.
- Watauga Ave. at W. State of Franklin
- Carroll Creek Rd. in the area of Knob Creek Rd.
Kingsport
- Lochwood – Old Castle to Blackheath
- Big Elm Rd – Netherland Inn to Ramey Town Rd
- Cassell Dr – Gibson Mill to W Ravine
- Sussex Dr – Kingsland to Buchingham
- Orebank Rd – E Stone to Rock City Rd
- I 26 W Bound Off ramp to Wilcox/John B Dennis
- Riverport Rd – Jared Dr to Tilthammer
- Church View Dr Ext – Rock Springs Rd to Church View Dr
- Cleek Rd – E Stone to Orebank Rd
- Sewannee Ave – Cherokee Village to Cherokee Village
- Hwy 93 Sullivan Gardens Pky – Sullivan Gardens Dr to New Moore Rd
Bristol, TN
- Old Thomas Bridge Rd
- Walnut Hill Rd
- Wessex Dr
- Trammel Rd
- Little Valley Dr
- Phillipswood Dr
Carter County
- Gap Creek Road
- Bristol Highway near Rasnick Hollow
- Blue Springs Road
- Willow Springs Road
- Portions of Highway 91
- Mill Pond Road
- Jenkins Hollow Road
Sullivan County
- One lane of I-26 East near mile marker 2
Greene County
- John Graham Rd.
- Reed Rd.
- 1000 block of Nolichucky Rd.
- Rocky Hill Rd at Blue Springs Parkway
- 10th mm of Chuckey Hwy
- Woolsey Rd
- McDonald Rd
- Midway Rd
- Ricker Rd
- Wykle Rd
- Cocktail Rd
- Shakelford Rd
Unicoi County
- Springbrook Rd
- Willow Pond Rd
- Massachusetts Ave
- Golf Course Rd
- US 19-W from Temple Hill to NC
Washington County, Va.
- Green Spring Road from A Street to Robertson Road
- Deadmore Street (from Valley Street to Main Street)
- Walden Road (between the S curve to Thompson Drive)
- East Main Street (between Tanner and Deadmore Street)
- Tanner Street (between Park and Main, not closed but high water. Also, rendering the alley behind Frost Funeral Home)
- Tunnel Street (At Hillman Highway, not closed but high water)
- Pecan Street from Main Street to Valley Street is CLOSED due to a tree down on Plumb Alley, that took out power lines
Hawkins County
- HouseWright Hollow Rd at Hickman Hollow
- Blevins Road along Big Creek
- Highway 70 South near Persia Water Dept.
- Big Elm Road