JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road work will affect traffic along a section of State Route 93 in Sullivan and Washington counties next week.

Beginning Monday, April 17, traffic signals will be in place on SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews pave the highway, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The signals will be in place through Monday, April 24 and will have a maximum wait time of three minutes.

The road work is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.