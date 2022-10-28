JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road work will impact traffic in the area of State of Franklin Road and Knob Creek Road next week.

According to the city, crews will begin milling, resurfacing and restriping the area on Monday as part of a road widening and sidewalk project at the intersection of Knob Creek Road, Med-Tech Parkway and Peoples Street.

The work will result in lane closures and traffic delays on State of Franklin Road at the Knob Creek Road intersection and periodic closures at the intersection of Knob Creek, Med-Tech Parkway and Peoples Street throughout the week.

The city says that the entrance to Med-Tech Parkway from Knob Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers on Knob Creek Road will be routed into Corporate Drive for access to Med-Tech Parkway.

The section of Knob Creek Road from State of Franklin to Marketplace Boulevard will also be included in the paving project.