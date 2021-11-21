Road work to impact traffic in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers may want to take some alternative routes due to road work.

Starting Monday, crews will be continuing work on underground infrastructure as part of the West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project. West Watauga and Sevier streets will be closed from State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street on Monday and Tuesday.

No traffic including emergency traffic will be able to pass during this time.

Paving crews will also be at these locations Wednesday.

Also, Ashe Street will only be open for one-way travel from Buffalo to Sevier Street.

The lane coming from Sevier Street going toward Buffalo Street will be closed to traffic.