Road work to close Commerce Drive in Abingdon indefinitely

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After a brief hiatus from road construction through the holiday, Virginia is getting back to work.

Starting Dec. 27, a road closure will be taking place that may impact your commute as part of the exit 17 project.

Starting on Monday, Commerce Drive between Route 75 and Wonderland Drive will be closed indefinitely to allow utility construction to begin before new on and off-ramps can be built.

Drivers that are wanting to access businesses or residences along Commerce Drive will be rerouted to use Gravel Lake Road.