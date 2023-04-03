JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A portion of Lynn Road in Johnson City will be closed for ten days to complete a widening project, beginning on Tuesday.

A release from the City of Johnson City said the closure will happen on Lynn Road between West Market Street and Industrial Drive from April 4-14.

Both public and emergency traffic will not be able to pass, the release said. Signage will be in place to detour motorists to Leisure Lane.

Drivers that can’t avoid the area are encouraged to use caution and follow posted speed limits for the safety of workers.