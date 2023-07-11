ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of preparation, local leaders and Gov. Bill Lee will unveil the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.

The former Roan Mountain Work Camp prison has been converted into a drug treatment center for individuals in the region’s recovery courts.

Local leaders and Gov. Lee will officially cut the ribbon on the facility Wednesday morning.

But the path to getting a facility like this completed started back in 2017 when three district attorneys sued multiple pharmaceutical companies that produced opioids on behalf of a baby born addicted to opioids.

Baby Doe leads to a payout

District attorneys Barry Staubus, Dan Armstrong, and Ken Baldwin led the lawsuit against the pharmaceutical companies.

At the center of the case was Baby Doe, born with an opioid addiction.

Several participating cities and counties were also listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Staubus told News Channel 11 said Baby Doe was a singular baby, but represented many other cases of infants with opioid addictions in the region.

He said the case hinged on an interpretation of the Drug Dealer Liability Act.

“They creating an illegal drug market by the manner in which they were marketing the drug,” Staubus said. “They knew the drugs were highly addictive. They knew this was happening and they weren’t curbing it.”

Going up against the pharmaceutical companies was not an easy task.

“The opioids manufacturers had a lot of money, a lot of clout, a lot of lawyers,” Staubus said. “We were basically cutting a new path with this law. This law had never been interpreted that way.”

After four years, the suit led to a settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals to the tune of $35 million in July 2021.

That money was dispersed to secure the care of Baby Doe. The rest was split among the county and city plaintiffs by population.

With millions of dollars flowing into the region, local leaders had to decide what to do with those funds.

An ambitious idea takes shape

Once the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center is officially open, the addiction non-profit Families Free will administer the recovery care.

Executive Director Lisa Tipton said Families Free has worked with individuals in recovery courts in Washington, Sullivan, and Carter counties.

Based on her work, something more substantial was needed for addiction in the criminal justice system.

“What I saw is a need for a longer-term treatment program that can address not only the alcohol and drug issues, but also provide vocational training,” Tipton said. “Provide an opportunity to live in a community with other people.”

Tipton said she communicated with judges Lisa Rice and Stacy Street about the potential for a regional drug treatment center.

Tipton worked with Rice and Street in the recovery court system.

“They also had the vision that people wouldn’t have to go to prison, often for drug and alcohol problems just because they hadn’t had their needs met in society,” Tipton said.

She also met with state Rep. Tim Hicks of Gray who shared in that vision.

Hicks, a former addict himself, said he got involved during his initial campaign for office.

“Me being a recovering addict was a big reason that I wanted to get involved,” Hicks said. “It’s one of the reasons I ran for office. I believe Northeast Tennessee struggles deeply with addiction.”

After the settlement monies had been dispersed, Tipton, Rice, Street and others presented their idea for a regional drug treatment center to the various county commissions and boards that controlled the funds.

Tipton said their vision made an impact.

“The leadership in these counties often came up and spoke with us after about a family member, a neighbor, an experience that they had had really close to them that they knew people needed this help,” Tipton said. “They are looking for a way to be a part of a solution for healing and restoration in Northeast Tennessee.”

Eleven counties and cities contributed some or all of their Baby Doe funds to the cause.

That included Washington, Sullivan, Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi, Johnson, and Hamblen counties and the municipalities of Kingsport, Elizabethton, Erwin, and Unicoi.

That amounted to about $10 million for a facility. All the effort needed was a location.

The vision becomes a reality

In February 2022, the Northeast Correctional Complex’s Carter County Annex in Roan Mountain was identified as a potential location for the facility.

Also known as the Roan Mountain Work Camp, the facility was decommissioned by the Tennessee Department of Correction in 2021 but was still under state ownership.

Carter County Annex in Roan Mountain (Photo: WJHL)

Hicks said a meeting between him, other local leaders, the governor, and other Nashville leaders helped make inroads that would eventually lead to a lease agreement.

“I don’t think it was a hard sell because the place was closed down,” Hicks said. “They didn’t know what in the world they was going to do with it. I think from the get-go, (Lee) wanted this to happen and that’s why it did happen.”

The lease between the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center’s board and the state was signed in October 2022.

Tipton said renovating the former prison into a recovery center started soon after.

“I am really amazed at the amount of work that’s happened,” Tipton said. “That is because there’s been adequate funding to meet the need, but there’s also been collaboration.”

Tipton said the wheels would not have moved this quickly if not for the Baby Doe case.

Ahead of the facility’s opening, District Attorney Staubus, one of the people who helped secure the funding two years ago, said the facility represents the impact of the Baby Doe case.

“I hope the legacy is that the monies we received send a message to the companies,” Staubus said. “But also that those monies have been wisely invested in this program.”

Once the center is open, those in the program will be housed there for 12-18 months for intensive recovery care that aims to help those individuals become contributing members of society.

Hicks said it will transform the way addiction is handled in Northeast Tennessee’s criminal justice system.

“This is just going to give folks a little bit different avenues than the opportunities they have now,” Hicks said. “This will be a totally new opportunity to truly change their life.”

The ribbon cutting for the facility is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.