ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road work may impact traffic in Elizabethton beginning Thursday.

According to the city, crews will begin street resurfacing and other work at 7 a.m. Thursday, which may cause intermittent delays on Elk Avenue from Roan Street to F Street and on East F Street from Doe Avenue to Sycamore Street.

Construction is expected to be completed by Friday, June 24.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.