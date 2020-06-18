Road repair to close intersection of West Elk Ave. and West G Street in Elizabethton until Friday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Elizabethton will be conducting road repairs at a major intersection on Thursday.

According to a release, city crews and members of ALH Construction are expected to start the repairs at the intersection of West Elk Avenue and West G Street at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The release says work is expected to last for the majority of the day.

The city hopes to have the intersection reopened by Friday.

If you have any questions regarding the closure or repairs, contact the Elizabethton Street Department at 423-547-6306.